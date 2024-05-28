Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,155.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,155 ($53.07) and last traded at GBX 4,150 ($53.00), with a volume of 15706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,045 ($51.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.22) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($55.24) to GBX 4,500 ($57.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($52.11) to GBX 4,320 ($55.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,997.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,572.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 72 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 3,722.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($52.04), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($977,011.17). In other news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($51.09), for a total value of £187,120 ($238,978.29). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($52.04), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($977,011.17). Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

