Clover Health Investments, Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clover Health Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

CLOV stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.88. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

