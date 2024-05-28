Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5979 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Choose Between an Options Debit Spread or Credit Spread?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Micron is the NVIDIA of Memory: That’s Why it Set a New High
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.