Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,547 shares of company stock worth $98,633,871. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.