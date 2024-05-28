Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,416.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,733.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,269.93. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.