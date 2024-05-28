Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

