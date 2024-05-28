Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $544.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

