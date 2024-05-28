Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $3,871,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

