Commerce Bank Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

