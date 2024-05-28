Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

