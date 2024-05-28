Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commerce Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,380,000 after buying an additional 272,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FE opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

