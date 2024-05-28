Commerce Bank Has $2.08 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

