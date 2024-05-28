Commerce Bank Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

