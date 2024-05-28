Commerce Bank Has $2.89 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

EW stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.