Commerce Bank Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Down 0.9 %

Genpact stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.