Commerce Bank Purchases 1,331 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Global Payments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

