Commerce Bank Purchases 707 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,618.29 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,533.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,469.57.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.