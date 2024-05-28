Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $156.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

