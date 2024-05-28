Commerce Bank Sells 7,416 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,825,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
