Commerce Bank Sells 95 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $956.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $853.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

