Commerce Bank Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.