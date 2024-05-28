Comparing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 2 28 0 2.93 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $185.26, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 4.89% 5.72% 4.68% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $22.68 billion 11.86 $854.00 million $0.68 244.65 POET Technologies $4.43 million 144.17 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -35.00

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.