Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.35

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 15556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 1,105,423 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $19,832,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 332,572 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $12,410,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,403,000 after buying an additional 268,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.