Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,182 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

