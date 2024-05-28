Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 253.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,159,000 after buying an additional 270,133 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

