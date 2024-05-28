Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.