Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.