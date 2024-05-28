Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %

RCL opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.