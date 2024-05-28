Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $255.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average is $277.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

