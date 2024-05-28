Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 357,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

