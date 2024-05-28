Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

