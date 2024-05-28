Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 365,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

