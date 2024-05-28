Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,467 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

