Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,372,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

TRI stock opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

