Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 44,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $425,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

