Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $347.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

