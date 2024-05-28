Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
RSPT opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
