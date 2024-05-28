Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,907 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

