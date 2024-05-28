Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,757 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

