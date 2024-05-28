Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,579 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Landstar System worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,175,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

