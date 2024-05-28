Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

