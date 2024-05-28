Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Display worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $176.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

