Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGM opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

