Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE ES opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

