Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy Price Performance
NYSE ES opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eversource Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Li Auto Blows a Tire on EPS Miss and Lowered Guidance. Buy Opp?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- LifeMD Can Surge on Its GLP-1 Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.