Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

