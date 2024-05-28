Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 2,854.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $85,909,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

