Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

GLW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,837. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.