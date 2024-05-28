Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.