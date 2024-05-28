Critical Contrast: Argo Blockchain (ARBK) versus The Competition

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.79% -132.80% -20.95%

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, indicating that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 433 1624 2450 75 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Argo Blockchain and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 63.02%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.49 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.69 billion $390.17 million 4.24

Argo Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Argo Blockchain competitors beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

