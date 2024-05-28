Critical Survey: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) vs. Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Lichen China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.17 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Lichen China $39.76 million 0.97 $8.34 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lichen China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

CISO Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lichen China has a beta of -2.69, indicating that its stock price is 369% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CISO Global and Lichen China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

